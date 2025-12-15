Astral Flight Simulation

Inquisition Supplement: TrebleWoes Of Stone Choir
Dec 15, 2025

The crew is busy for the holidays, but Stormy Waters and I were able to sit down with Woes for a couple hours and talk about the saga of Stone Choir, the secular inversion that masquerades as Christianity in the 21st century, and many other topics from the unique and refreshing Stone Choir perspective. We’ve agreed to reconvene in the New Year, because there is still much more to talk about.

Discussion about this episode

