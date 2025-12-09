Inquisition 27: Gaza Ceasefire, Ukraine, Venezuela, And The New Monroe Doctrine

We do a sort of year-end review on several of the major issues we’ve followed all year.

joins us.

The Inquisition Supplement is now regularly available for deep dives on many of the topics we discuss on the show:

Venezuela as narco-state, which explores the possible motivations for American intervention, China being a major one, and what the best possible course of action might be.

China’s role in the fentanyl crisis.

Roadmap of the Ukraine Corruption scandal

And here is an episode on global money laundering, which describes in detail the banks laundering money for the cartels, and the laundering through modern art, as touched on in today’s episode.