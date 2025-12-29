Astral Flight Simulation

Neoconservatism: History and Legacy, with Kevin MacDonald and Thomas777
Dec 29, 2025

This is a mega-episode of three separate discussions forged into one, one with Kevin MacDonald and two with Thomas777. This was a paywalled episode that I’m releasing for free as a belated Christmas present! More paywalled episodes coming for free soon for the New Year, to give you an idea of how high the quality of content is behind the paywall. Become a paying subscriber in 2026!

