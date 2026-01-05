Astral Flight Simulation

Anarcho-Tyranny, BioLeninism, and The Spanish Civil War
0:00
-2:09:57

With Karl Dahl
Astral's avatar
Karl Dahl's avatar
Astral and Karl Dahl
Jan 05, 2026

I’m joined by Karl Dahl to revisit Sam Francis’ Anarcho-Tyranny and Spandrell’s Biolenninism, the two most important works describing the left and our current plight. These are both HIGHLY recommended and required reading for understanding the tactics of the regime. Make sure to follow the links and read them.

Karl does a fantastic job showing how both of these tactics were in play during the Spanish Civil War. It’s important to understand that these are explicit modes of terrorizing political opposition that the Democrats and the left in America inherited from their communist forefathers, who used them as part of their policy.

