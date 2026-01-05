Anarcho-Tyranny, BioLeninism, and The Spanish Civil War

I’m joined by Karl Dahl to revisit Sam Francis’ Anarcho-Tyranny and Spandrell’s Biolenninism, the two most important works describing the left and our current plight. These are both HIGHLY recommended and required reading for understanding the tactics of the regime. Make sure to follow the links and read them.

Karl does a fantastic job showing how both of these tactics were in play during the Spanish Civil War. It’s important to understand that these are explicit modes of terrorizing political opposition that the Democrats and the left in America inherited from their communist forefathers, who used them as part of their policy.

Here’s a link to the first episode of the Martyrmade series I reference. I didn’t realize it was paywalled, but it’s well worth it

