Inquisition 28: Year End Wrap Up
Inquisition 28: Year End Wrap Up

Dec 31, 2025

We don’t actually wrap anything up. In fact, we start several conversations that we didn’t finish. So there’ll be a lot to talk about in 2026!

Two points of clarification:

Near the end Stormy Waters starts talking about a single 35 year old man whose never had a girlfriend criticizing who JD Vance chose to marry. That “35 year old man” is Nick Fuentes. When I told Stormy he was 27 he said “damn. He looks old as shit.”

Stormy was talking about the American meat packing industry being dominated by one Jewish man and I countered with the fact that two of the top 5 are owned by Brazilians and one is owned by the Chinese (which is something that SHOULD NOT stand). What he was referring to was Tyson Foods, which is majority owned by Blackrock, whose CEO is Larry Fink. They are putting mealworms and other insects into their animal feed.

