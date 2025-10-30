Remus of GamerGate Part 1 and Part 2 returns to discuss horror. This year we watched the horror classics Evil Dead 1 & 2 (I rewatched Army of Darkness, but we never really got to it) and Cabin In The Woods, which we spoil so beware. We also discuss Halloween, Blair Witch, and several other films. You can follow along if you’ve never seen Evil Dead, however you must go out and watch the first 2, it was one of the most satisfying movie watching experiences either of us have had in a long time. Cabin In The Woods is just the icing on the cake.