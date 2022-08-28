Astral Flight Simulation

Event Horizon: Scrolling in the Abyss
Event Horizon: Scrolling in the Abyss

With Aspiring Vitruvian
Aug 28, 2022

Follow we my friend and part time co-host AV at @VitruVN

Read his essay, discussed in the episode, “The Abyss

Read my original essay entitled “Event Horizon.”

And see my twitter thread for further insight:

(btw it was Apollo 13, not Apollo 11!)

AFStral @AFScast
Event Horizon as warning for the future of Western Civilization: EH is one of the best example of the “space horror” genre, clearly derived from Alien but going in a different, more prescient direction. We may use it as a metaphor for the cultural morass we’re sinking into (🧵)
3:34 PM ∙ Feb 6, 2022
