Event Horizon: Scrolling in the Abyss
With Aspiring Vitruvian
Astral
Aug 28, 2022
Follow we my friend and part time co-host AV at @VitruVN
Read his essay, discussed in the episode, "The Abyss"
Read my original essay entitled "Event Horizon." And see my twitter thread for further insight: (btw it was Apollo 13, not Apollo 11!)
AFStral @AFScast
Event Horizon as warning for the future of Western Civilization: EH is one of the best example of the "space horror" genre, clearly derived from Alien but going in a different, more prescient direction. We may use it as a metaphor for the cultural morass we're sinking into (🧵) 3:34 PM ∙ Feb 6, 2022
1,156Likes
177Retweets