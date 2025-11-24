Astral Flight Simulation
Europe's Future with Constantin Von Hoffmeister
Constantin von Hoffmeister joins me to discuss the plight of Europe
8 hrs ago
•
Astral
and
Constantin von Hoffmeister
27
10
5
1:16:51
Inquisition with Darryl Cooper
Darryl Cooper joins us to discuss the future of Europe and America and the current political landscape.
Nov 20
•
Astral
186
80
25
2:38:37
China as Narco-State: Fentanyl
A quick overview of how the Chinese government is so heavily enmeshed in the production of fentanyl and the operations of Mexican cartels that we can…
Nov 18
•
Astral
22
1
3
37:30
The Age Of "Conspiracy Theory" Is Over
with Josh Neal
Nov 17
•
Astral
and
Psychopolitics
72
13
9
1:15:23
Gio Pennacchietti on The Lifeless Dead
Gio and I discuss his new essay, which you must read here, The Lifeless Dead
Nov 11
•
Astral
and
Gio's Content Corner.
50
9
10
1:51:04
Inquisition Supplement: Venezuela
Narco-State
Nov 6
•
Astral
73
23
13
1:41:50
October 2025
Inquisition 25: 21st Century Outlook, The Fate of Europe, Kirk Investigation
Thomas explains why the 21st century won’t be a repeat of the 20th, we discuss the fate of Europe and the role of NATO, the levers of power, and…
Oct 31
•
Astral
,
Peter R. Quiñones
,
RealThomas777
, and
Stormy Waters
163
43
26
1:47:41
Evil Dead
Remus of GamerGate Part 1 and Part 2 returns to discuss horror.
Oct 30
•
Astral
37
13
6
1:40:05
The Mythology of Artificial Intelligence
Digital Horizons
Oct 16
•
Astral
69
8
7
1:19:16
Inquisition 24: Generational Political Shifts, Trump At The Knesset, Right Wing Media Figures, Latin America Policy
The panel reconvenes with J. Burden Peter R. Quiñones and Stormy Waters. J and Pete join us for the first hour to discuss demographic shifts within…
Oct 15
•
Astral
,
Stormy Waters
,
Peter R. Quiñones
, and
J. Burden
130
42
19
2:05:49
VideoDrome
with Last Things
Oct 14
•
Astral
and
Last Things
34
17
4
1:57:37
Inquisition 23: "Christian Zionism/" The Moral Majority, Midterms, Stormy's Economic Forecast
Peter R. Quiñones Stormy Waters and RealThomas777 are back.
Oct 8
•
Astral
130
70
18
1:42:47
