Astral Flight Simulation

Europe's Future with Constantin Von Hoffmeister
Constantin von Hoffmeister joins me to discuss the plight of Europe
  
Astral
 and 
Constantin von Hoffmeister
1:16:51
Inquisition with Darryl Cooper
Darryl Cooper joins us to discuss the future of Europe and America and the current political landscape.
  
Astral
2:38:37
China as Narco-State: Fentanyl
A quick overview of how the Chinese government is so heavily enmeshed in the production of fentanyl and the operations of Mexican cartels that we can…
  
Astral
37:30
The Age Of "Conspiracy Theory" Is Over
with Josh Neal
  
Astral
 and 
Psychopolitics
1:15:23
Gio Pennacchietti on The Lifeless Dead
Gio and I discuss his new essay, which you must read here, The Lifeless Dead
  
Astral
 and 
Gio's Content Corner.
1:51:04
Inquisition Supplement: Venezuela
Narco-State
  
Astral
1:41:50

October 2025

Inquisition 25: 21st Century Outlook, The Fate of Europe, Kirk Investigation
Thomas explains why the 21st century won’t be a repeat of the 20th, we discuss the fate of Europe and the role of NATO, the levers of power, and…
  
Astral
Peter R. Quiñones
RealThomas777
, and 
Stormy Waters
1:47:41
Evil Dead
Remus of GamerGate Part 1 and Part 2 returns to discuss horror.
  
Astral
1:40:05
The Mythology of Artificial Intelligence
Digital Horizons
  
Astral
1:19:16
Inquisition 24: Generational Political Shifts, Trump At The Knesset, Right Wing Media Figures, Latin America Policy
The panel reconvenes with J. Burden Peter R. Quiñones and Stormy Waters. J and Pete join us for the first hour to discuss demographic shifts within…
  
Astral
Stormy Waters
Peter R. Quiñones
, and 
J. Burden
2:05:49
VideoDrome
with Last Things
  
Astral
 and 
Last Things
1:57:37
Inquisition 23: "Christian Zionism/" The Moral Majority, Midterms, Stormy's Economic Forecast
Peter R. Quiñones Stormy Waters and RealThomas777 are back.
  
Astral
1:42:47
