Astral Flight Simulation
Astral Flight Simulation Podcast
Inquisition Supplement: Venezuela
Narco-State
Nov 06, 2025
I argue the case that Venezuela is in fact a narco-state, dispel some of the claims the administration is making, and explain why they’re making these claims. I also discuss that while it is in our interest to deal with Venezuela in some way, regime change or invasion probably aren’t the best solutions, if they’re solutions at all. Also, I argue what I believe our true motivations are.

CORRECTION: San Juan De Unare is NOT near the Colombian border, it’s east of Caracas, and VERY far away from the stronghold of the drug paramilitary groups who produce the cocaine.

