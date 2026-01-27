Astral Flight Simulation

Astral Flight Simulation

Astral Flight Simulation
Astral Flight Simulation Podcast
Inquisition 31: Minnesota, Further Fracturing, And The Brewing Nvidia Scandal
0:00
-2:21:19

Inquisition 31: Minnesota, Further Fracturing, And The Brewing Nvidia Scandal

Astral's avatar
Peter R. Quiñones's avatar
Karl Dahl's avatar
Stormy Waters's avatar
Astral, Peter R. Quiñones, Karl Dahl, and Stormy Waters
Jan 27, 2026

We reconvene to discuss the administrations response to the worsening crisis in Minnesota, how it further fractures the online right wing coalition, and Stormy takes us out explaining the brewing Nvidia scandal and the AI bubble.

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Astral · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture