We reconvene to discuss the administrations response to the worsening crisis in Minnesota, how it further fractures the online right wing coalition, and Stormy takes us out explaining the brewing Nvidia scandal and the AI bubble.
Inquisition 31: Minnesota, Further Fracturing, And The Brewing Nvidia Scandal
Jan 27, 2026
Astral Flight Simulation Podcast
