Inquisition 25: 21st Century Outlook, The Fate of Europe, Kirk Investigation
Oct 31, 2025

Thomas explains why the 21st century won’t be a repeat of the 20th, we discuss the fate of Europe and the role of NATO, the levers of power, and developments in the Kirk investigation. If you haven’t heard Darryl Cooper on Pete’s show doing a post script discussion on the first episode of Enemy, listen here.

Discussion about this episode

