DOOM: First Person Shooters And The Absolute State Of Gaming

Remus returns to discuss the most important, iconic FPS game of all time: DOOM. We trace the decline of gaming through the fate of beloved FPS franchises and in so doing cover many classic games, from Call of Duty and Halo to Resident Evil and Devil May Cry, among others. Remus sees a ray of hope for the industry in Expedition 33 and the thriving indy game market.

If you want full episode deep dives and reviews on specific games in the future, featuring Remus, simply let us know in the comments.

Point of clarification: when I share an anecdote from Rob Zombie on making the Halloween remake film, I refer to an “R and D” guy from the studio trying to get him to change the film. I misspoke and meant to say “A and R.” An “A and R” guy is the liaison between a record company and the artists. In the case of movies and video games, this would be the liaison between the director or dev team and the studio, a guy whose only reason for being is because the studio, who provides all the money, doesn’t know anything about the industry or the artistry.